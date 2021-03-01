Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.