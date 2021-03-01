Xencor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xencor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $49.27 on Monday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

