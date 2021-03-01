XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of XcelMobility stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. XcelMobility has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About XcelMobility
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for XcelMobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XcelMobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.