XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XcelMobility stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. XcelMobility has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About XcelMobility

XcelMobility, Inc provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products.

