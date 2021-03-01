WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

