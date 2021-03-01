WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$126.00 at Laurentian

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WSP Global to C$122.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.82.

TSE:WSP opened at C$110.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.83. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$127.54. The company has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

