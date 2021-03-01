Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $271.20 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $271.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $46,513.65 or 0.99528021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00113618 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010650 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.