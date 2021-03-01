WOM Protocol Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and $1.66 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.50 or 0.00777988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041248 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

