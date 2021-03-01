Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON MRW opened at GBX 170.75 ($2.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

