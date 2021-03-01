Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 142,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 277,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.
