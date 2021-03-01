Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 142,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 277,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

