Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.