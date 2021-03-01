Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.91.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

