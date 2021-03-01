Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $107.52. 94,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

