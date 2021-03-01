Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock worth $360,066,132. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.80. The company had a trading volume of 430,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $739.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.