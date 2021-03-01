Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,747 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

