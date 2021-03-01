Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,337 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,065. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

