Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

FPX stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.99. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

