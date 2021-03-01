Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

The Boeing stock traded up $14.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. 317,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,660. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $297.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

