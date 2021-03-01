Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) PT Set at C$0.35 by Raymond James

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) has been assigned a C$0.35 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Western Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.39. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$35.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

