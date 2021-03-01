Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) PT Set at C$0.35 by Raymond James

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) has been assigned a C$0.35 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Western Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.39. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$35.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
