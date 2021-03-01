West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

