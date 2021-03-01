West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

