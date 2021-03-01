Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 495,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 441,949 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $80.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

