Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 728.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

