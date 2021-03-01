Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 45,251 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $217,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $226.66 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

