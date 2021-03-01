Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 56,217 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $257,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,394,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $303.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.30 and its 200 day moving average is $298.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

