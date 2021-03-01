Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $201,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $613.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

