Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of W.W. Grainger worth $227,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $372.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.33 and a 200-day moving average of $380.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.