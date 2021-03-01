Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $240,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $162.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

