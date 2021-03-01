Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 969,633 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.73% of Masco worth $248,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 819,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,195,000 after acquiring an additional 93,974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Masco by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 353,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.