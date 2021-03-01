Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.73% of MSCI worth $269,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $414.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.60. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

