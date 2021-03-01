Wells Fargo & Company Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after buying an additional 228,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

