Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

Shares of C opened at $67.92 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

