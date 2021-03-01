Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $38.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

