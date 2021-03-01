Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Welbilt traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 1,807,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,363,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 953.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

