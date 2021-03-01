Weil Company Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

