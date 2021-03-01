Weil Company Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 198.1% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 549,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $9,351,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 627,662 shares of company stock worth $20,523,536. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SONO stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

