Weil Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yext by 66.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,796 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,153 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

