Wedbush Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $420.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $348.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.