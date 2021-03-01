Wedbush Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $285.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $229.54 on Thursday. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

