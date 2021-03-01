Wedbush Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $285.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.85.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $229.54 on Thursday. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
