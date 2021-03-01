Wayfair’s (W) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.42.
Wayfair stock opened at $288.98 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.09.
In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
