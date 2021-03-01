Wayfair’s (W) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.42.

Wayfair stock opened at $288.98 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

