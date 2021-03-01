Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.10. 356,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,236. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

