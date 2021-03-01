Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.50. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.