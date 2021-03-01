Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

