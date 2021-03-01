Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,485 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

