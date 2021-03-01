Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.