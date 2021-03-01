Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE:WCN opened at C$124.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 159.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$100.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.84.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

