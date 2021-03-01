Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VVNT stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

