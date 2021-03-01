Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
VVNT stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
