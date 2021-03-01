Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $33.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

