VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $349.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.