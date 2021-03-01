Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,176. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

