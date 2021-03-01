Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

