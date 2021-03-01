Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 51,647 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,647 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of GE opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

